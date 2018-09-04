One dead as Bida Poly students, NURTW members clash

Minna—Mr. Dibal Yakadi, Commissioner of Police, Niger State, yesterday, confirmed that one person was killed and 13 suspects arrested in a clash between the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, members and students of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

Yakadi, who confirmed this in an interview in Minna, attributed the clash to the refusal of a union member to drop off the students he carried from Minna at the Poly Junction instead of the Etsu Yahaya Motor Park, Bida.

According to Yakadi, the vehicle was driven by one Baba Mohammed from Minna to Bida.

He said: “As a result, a fight ensued and a student sustained bruises, while the driver sustained injuries on the neck.”

The commissioner added that the students mobilised and went to Estu Yahaya Park to attack the union members, during which seven motorcycles were burnt.

His words: “A lecturer in the institution, Danlami Mohammed, Johnson Onuoha and Habib Mohammed were injured. Consequently, youths in the town went on rampage, attacking off campus students and innocent visitors in houses and hotels around the institution.”

He said 13 suspects were arrested and are being interrogated in connection with the fracas.

“Ten students are currently on admission at the General Hospital, Bida, while one person was confirmed dead,” the Police Commissioner said.

He said the command had deployed 40 mobile policemen and 20 conventional policemen from Minna, to beef up security at Bida.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi, Rector of the institution, confirmed that a student was killed during the attack.

Dzukogi said peace had now returned to the institution, adding that the authorities would investigate the matter, while those found wanting would be dealt with accordingly.