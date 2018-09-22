Ondo traditional rulers task Gov. Akeredolu on security, infrastructure

Some traditional rulers in Ondo on Saturday called on Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to improve security and provide better road network across the state.

They made the appeal in a communiqué made available to newsmen by Oba Raphael Oyedele, the Olu of Igbobini, and Secretary of the 130 Crowns Club.

In the communiqué, the traditional rulers said: “We request the government to see to the improvement of our roads and provide more security to some parts of the state where kidnapping is rampant.

`We also pray for the sustenance of the current peace being enjoyed in the state,’’ it said.

Newsmen report that the request was among other issues deliberated upon at a meeting held by the monarchs at Ikaramu-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

They however applauded Akeredolu’s move at making the learning environment more conducive for students, pupils and teachers.

They appreciated the state government for being responsive to the yearnings of traditional rulers through interactive meetings with the governor.

The communiqué explained that “this noble Club is not political, not a trade union nor a pressure group.

“We stand as a bridge between the grassroots and the government, being the voice of the people and foot soldiers of government for the purpose of translating government’s activities to the people”.

Oba Olusegun Akinbola, the Aladeokun of Alade and President of the club, told NAN after the meeting that the present administration is doing well on some projects.

Akinbola listed the projects to include sinking of boreholes in some communities and renovation of public schools in the state.

Also, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo, the Olu of Igbokoda and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, said that they came together in view of the negative influences of western civilisation on Yoruba cultural values.

Odidiomo assured that the body would restore the dignity of Yoruba cultural heritage and provide opportunities to deliberate on ideas that would move their various communities forward.

NAN