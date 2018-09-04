Ondo APC faction heads to court to halt LG poll

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE conduct of the Local Government election in Ondo State was, yesterday, threatened following a suit by a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, restraining the State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC, from accepting the list of candidates submitted by the Ade Adetimehin faction in the state.

A faction, Unity Group, within the Ondo APC disclosed that a suit had been filed “against ODIEC to restrain it from collecting list from Ade Adetimehin and his executive.”

But in a swift reaction, the state chairman, Mr. Adetimehin described the faction as faceless and not known to the party.

Addressing newsmen, the party’s factional state chairman, Mr. Idowu Otetubi said: “We are aware of an attempt to conduct local government election in Ondo State. It is very unfortunate that only the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu group had access to the nomination forms as members of our group have also been illegally excluded.

“We wish to state that the Adetimehin-led executive in Ondo State is not competent to submit list of candidates to Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, because it did not emerge in a congress done in accordance with party guidelines.

Reacting, Mr. Adetimehin said the state will follow the NEC decision.

Also reacting, Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaye said: “It is comical for those that failed to complete the minimum requirements for participation in the congress to continue to raise the feeble alarm.”