Omo-Agege vs O’tega: Fight to finish in Delta Central

By Perez Brisibe

THE stage is set for a showdown in the supremacy battle in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Two of the principal characters in the ongoing battle of wits for the party’s ticket to represent the Delta Central Senatorial District, are on the prowl.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the highest elected political office holder in the state chapter of the party is to slug it out with Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, another party leader inclined to a different tendency within the party.

Emerhor had in the past referred to himself, as the party leader in the state, a claim that had in the past been punctured by Omo-Agege. Both men are now set to settle the dispute at the party’s primaries.

Some leaders of the party had, on Sunday, stormed the Evwerni residence of Emerhor in company of hundreds of APC members and supporters where they appealed to him to contest the Senate ticket on the claim that Omo-Agege’s representation of the constituency was below par and being the “chief actor” in the forceful removal of the mace from the Senate.

Chief Sylvester Sowho, in an address on behalf of the leaders and elders during the presentation, said: “We have gathered here today on behalf of the Urhobo Nation to appeal to you, Olorogun Emerhor, to represent the Urhobo Nation in the Senate.”

In his response, Emerhor promised to consult with his immediate family and political advisers on the appeal, saying: “We have a current representation but like the elders said he is not representing Delta Central well.

“What we hear is rascality. We don’t hear diplomacy or negotiations as he is creating problems for President Buhari that he claims to be supporting. What they have come to do is to ask me to run. It is a serious matter as they bought the form themselves and brought it to me. I have promised them I am going to consult with my immediate family and political advisers.”

However, Vanguard gathered that beyond the consultation, Emerhor has already plunged into the contest.

Omo-Agege would return to the Senate – Efe Duku

Reacting to the development, Efe Duku, special assistant to Senator Omo-Agege, dismissed the threat from Emerhor saying: “Omo-Agege is an insurmountable, unshakable and unstoppable political machinery now flowing in the people’s veins.’’

However, findings have since revealed that the battle between both chieftains is anchored on the crack between the Chief Cyril Ogodo and Jones Erue led executives of the party in the state with Emerhor supporting the Ogodo led executive while Omo-Agege who is in the same fold with Chief Great Ogboru, is pitching tent with the Erue led executive.