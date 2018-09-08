Omeruo eyes Group E top spot

Kenneth Omeruo hopes Nigeria get a win over Seychelles in today’s 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers to improve their standing in Group E, and ultimately help clinch the top spot.

The Super Eagles started their Afcon qualifying campaign on the wrong foot with a 2-0 home loss to South Africa in June 2017. The result meant they are third in the log.

Libya, after getting five unreplied goals past Saturday’s hosts Seychelles, top the group with Stuart Baxter’s side behind them. Both teams trade tackles in the other group match.

And while a win in this round does not guarantee Gernot Rohr’s men the group’s summit, it does help to get their campaign back on track and place them in contention for the top slot, as the Leganes defender wishes for.

“On paper, we are favourites but we all know there are no more minnows in African football,” Omeruo told reporters.

“We have to focus on the game and win on Saturday to get back to the top of the table of the AFCON qualifiers, so we will approach the game with all seriousness and try to pick all maximum points.”

The new format set to debut at the 2019 Afcon will see an increase in teams participating with 24 nations, as opposed to the previous 16, set to get involved in Cameroon.

Alongside hosts Indomitable Lions, 12 group winners and 11 best runners-up will qualify for the continental showpiece.

Meanwhile, with centre-back William Troost-Ekong and all of Rohr’s options at right-back ruled out of the clash, it is yet to be seen what role Omeruo plays against Gavin Jeanne‘s men on Saturday.