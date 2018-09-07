OMAWUMI BLOWS HOT: Opens up on her controversial N40m hairdo to Dangote’s daughter’s wedding

By Rotimi Agbana

Delectable music diva, Omawumi Megbele has finally come out to clear the air on the controversial N40 million hair she allegedly rocked to Dangote’s daughter’s wedding which held in March 2018.

In a chat with Showtime, the ‘Bottom Belle’ crooner admitted that though the hair she had on to the wedding was quite a luxury but it wasn’t as expensive as forty million naira.

“Of cause not, am I Dangote? Do you know how many blocks N40 million will buy that I would use to build properties? The hair was quite pricey but not N40 million. I don’t have N40 million.”

Speaking further, she rubbished Harrysong’s claim that Kizz Daniel is rude, proud and arrogant.

“I don’t think so of Kizz Daniel. Everybody has a perception of what they think people are; but Kizz Daniel has never been rude to me, he has never been proud to me neither has he been arrogant to me. I think Kiss Daniel is a fantastic artiste and an extremely talented one.

And I’m not the sort of person to gossip or look for trouble. What I know is what I say and I don’t backbite”, she said.