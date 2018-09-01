Olaoluwa joins race for Lagos state House of Assembly

Alhaji Babatunde Olaoluwa, a former commissioner with the Lagos Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has joined the race for the Lagos state House of Assembly Somolu constituency 1.

Olaoluwa coming into the race has been described as right peg in right hole, is a veteran politician who has been in the game of politics for the past 30years according to one of the political icon in his constitutency.

Olaoluwa in his chat with media recently said his mission at the Lagos state House of Assembly come 2019 is to lay legacy of positive mentorship for the youth of Somolu constituency1 and bring succor to the generality of the constituents through good and inclusive governance.

He said: ‘my people needs better representation, their present representative has done his best but it could be done better since the governance is continuum”, he said.

The political titan as he is being referred to by his followers believes that Somolu constituency1 can be turned to the envy of all other constituencies in Lagos state.

He said many people considered Somolu as home to ‘area boys’ which he says is inappropriate. “I have engaged these boys we have graduate among them and what I discovered was that they are ready to be engaged in legitimate job if given opportunity which I am ready to provide when I get to the house of Assembly as their representative”, Olaoluwa said.

Olaoluwa maintained that these boys could be useful to themselves and to the society at large through creation of enabling environment and tap into their potentials. “I will take them off street and they will be gainfully employed and become envy of other”,Olaoluwa promised.

Olaoluwa who further said that empowerment of his people is paramount, promised to make use of his international contact to change the fortune of his people.