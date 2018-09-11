Okupe, Accord Party chief, chairs Saraki’s media campaign team

Dr Doyin Okupe has been appointed the chairman of the media council of the Bukola Saraki campaign organisation.

Okupe until now was the South West leader of the Accord Party and chairs the party’s committee to discuss with the Coalition of United Political Parties.

The Director General of the campaign, Mohammed Wakil, said Dr Okupe will work with other professionals on the team to effectively communicate the campaign messages of the Senate President to Nigerians and the international community.

Okupe who is a medical doctor and politician served as the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the aborted Third Republic.

He has also worked as the Director of Communications during the presidential campaigns of two former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

He later served as a Senior Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs to both Presidents.