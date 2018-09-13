Okowa’s wife pays medical bills for 25 patients

By Onozure Dania

Wife of Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has given hope to 25 patients who were discharged but could not pay their hospital bills at Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta State.

They expressed joy and danced round the premises of the hospital as they heard their names read out and huge bills settled by the wife of the state governor.

About N5.1 million was donated by good spirited individuals, which Dame Okowa used to settle the bills of the patients.

She told the patients, management of the Federal Medical Centre and others present, that the state government had no contribution in the venture as it was 100 per cent the contribution of private and good spirited individuals.

Speaking at the event, tagged International Day of Charity, Okowa’s wife said the charity day was instituted by the United Nations on September 5 to commemorate the death of Mother Theresa, who worked tirelessly to reach out to the poor, noting that the event was set aside to increase solidarity, social responsibility, volunteerism and public support.

She said the event was not actually to make noise but to raise public awareness on the need for charity work, noting that being alive does not necessarily mean “we are the best but what we do today is what we will reap tomorrow.”