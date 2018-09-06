Okowa urged to stamp out girl-child trafficking

Warri Boys Association, Lagos branch, has called on Delta State Government to intervene in the increasing rate of girl-child trafficking in the state.

President of the group, Chief Godwin Okene, who made the call after a meeting of the group in Lagos, said the association had been receiving incessant complaints from indigenes of the state bordering on girl-child trafficking cartels which had invaded the state with the sole aim of luring innocent under-aged girls to Lagos and foreign countries under the guise of providing jobs, only for the girls to be used for prostitution

Okene said that the association’s attention had currently been drawn to a recent case of some under-aged girls who were lured from Aladja Udu LGA of the state to Lagos by one of the cartels, led by a woman.