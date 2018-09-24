Okowa to receive award in New York

The Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will on Tuesday be conferred with Best Governor, Grassroots and People Development, the African Leadership Good Governance Award.

Governor Okowa emerged winner of the award after he scored 43.91 per cent of the total votes cast in this category to beat other contenders.

The award will be received on his behalf by the State Commissioners for Information and Economic Planning, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah and Dr. Kingsley Emu, as well as Mr. Sam Ogrih during the International Forum on African Leadership (IFAL) billed to hold today at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

This award represents the highest seal of approval, confidence and achievement from the Board of the African Leadership Magazine Group.

The keynote address at the ceremony will be presented by the President of the Republic of Tanzania, His Excellency, John Magufuli.

Several African presidential delegations, private sector leaders, government officials and other relevant stakeholders are expected from Tanzania, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Seychelles Ethiopia, Mauritius and others.