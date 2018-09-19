Okowa mourns passage of aide, Sunday Ozege

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday announced with sadness the tragic and untimely demise of his Special Adviser on Investments, Mr Sunday Ozege whose sad event occurred on Tuesday along the Benin bypass road.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Charles Aniagwu, the Governor commiserated with the Ozege family of Ogume in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, describing the deceased as a very hard working and easy going man.

The Governor noted that Mr Ozege, who at various times served the state in various Committees, was a strong pillar of support to his administration

“I was shocked to hear of the tragic death of Mr Sunday Ozege in the hands of suspected gun men along the Benin bypass road in Edo State. He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other.

‘‘His role in politics and the development of his community and state will remain an inspiration for other political actors.

‘‘My condolences to his family, members of the State Executive Council, close associates and the people of Ogume community,” the Governor said.