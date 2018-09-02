Okowa Mourns Aginighan

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday extended his condolences to the family of former Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Pastor Power Ziakede Aginighan, who died in an auto crash alongside his son, Tammy, and police orderly at Akinima, in Ahoada West local government area along the East West Road.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in a statement on Sunday, in Asaba, said Governor Okowa received with sadness, the death of the politician.

The Governor also extended heartfelt condolences to the Ijaw nation, his party, All Progressives Congress, (APC) over the loss.

“I was shocked to hear of the passing of Pastor P.Z. Aginighan. He will be missed by thousands of people whom he had assisted in one way or the other, adding, “His role in politics and the development of his community, State and nation will remain an inspiration for other political actors.”

According to the statement, “Governor Okowa recalls that Pastor P.Z. Aginighan was a vocal voice and a caring leader whose love for humanity was worth emulating”. He affirms that Aginighan, served his country and humanity with all his God-given strength and talent, noting that unitl his demise, he remained a worthy leader in the Niger Delta Region.

“We have lost a great man whose contributions to the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta can best be described as legendary, inspirational and worthy of emulation and will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development.

“He will be sorely missed by all and sundry whose lives he affected in many ways. I therefore urge all who mourn the demise of the late Pastor P.Z. Aginighanand his son Tammy and police orderly to take solace in the fact that his was a life of integrity and great accomplishments.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I mourn with the family of the late Pastor P.Z. Aginighan, the Ijaw Nation, and the APC on the demise of the erudite politician.”

He prayed God to grant his immediate family the strength to bear the irreparable loss, pointing out that his achievements in different areas of national life will always be remembered.