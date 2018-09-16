Okotie tests popularity as FDP holds primaries

By Sam Eyoboka

FOUNDER and Senior Pastor of Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie is once again putting his popularity to test as his political party, the Fresh Democratic Party, holds its primaries on September 29, to pick its candidates for next year’s elections.

Making the announcement during a chur-ch service in Lagos, the preacher cum politician said while there are fundam-ental issues to be addressed before next year’s election, his party has deci-ded to pick its candidates in readiness for the contest.

“There are very fundamental issues to be addressed before the 2019 election and it has become obvious to every Nigerian that the current government or any other cannot handle the issues,” he stated.

According to the pastor, who has taken a shot at the Presidency on three pre-vious occasions, “the amount of anger in the nation today is unprecedented and whatever the APC Government is doing now will not work. It’s not about President Buhari or any-body.

“You cannot do anything about the sit-uation until we enthrone an interim government headed by people who understand what it takes and who have the courage and ability to transform the nation,” Okotie stated, adding that the prayers of the saints have been heard.

He maintained that he’s going around the country with that gospel to all the Christians to just have a little more patience and they will see the salvation of the Lord in the nation.

The televangelist who declared his intention to run for the 2019 presidential election on July 15, told his congregation then, that he had re-emerged from his political hibernation, based on his conviction that Nigeria needed a credible, dependable and a trustworthy man to lead.

Okotie revealed that he had written to the leaders of the two major political parties, saying he should be adopted as their candidate, adding that his mandate this time round was to set up an interim government, which he had named “Government of National Reconciliation and Reconstruction,” that would birth a new Nigeria.