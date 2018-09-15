Okorocha, I gave PDP N10m in 1998 — Ejiofor

*Ejiofor dumps PDP for APC, says he, Okorocha Gave PDP N10m in 1998

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, in Delta State, Chief Emma Ejiofor and his supporters, have dump the party for the ruling All progressives Congress, APC, saying the PDP has no reward system.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday Ejiofor said the first N10 million with which Solomon Lar took off as National Chairman of the party in 1998 was dropped by him (Ejiofor ) and Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Saying it was a painful decision for him to leave the PDP, he lamented that the PDP has drifted drastically from the vision of the founding fathers.

He alleged that those that have hijacked the party have do not reward loyalty, saying “I am taking what people termed to be hard decision which is dropping my membership of PDP and taking a progressive step of associating with APC. I funded PDP from birth till this moment.

“When we formed PDP, it was with great minds of progressive ideas but what we are seeing is a clear deviation from those progressive ideas. Most of the founders have left the party because our expectations are not being met.

“PDP has become a clique of wicked people who don’t reward loyalty, the reward system in PDP is very bad. A situation where if you are given a position today, you become a leader, the contributions of others are not recognized is a bad reward system.

“When we formed PDP, what we did was that the party should be stronger than an individual but what you are seeing today is individuals pocketing the party to an extent that very soon they will change name to South-South PDP because it is going regional.

“It is painful that I am leaving a house that I assisted in building that even the ‘boys’ who are billionaires today never contributed to build. It took long for me to make this move because of my contributions to the party.”

Noting that his decision to defect to the APC was join forces with the progressives to “rescue Delta State from the GDM”, Ejiofor alleged whoever was not a member of that clique was not allowed to be part of the system.

He said “From 1998 till this moment, I have been involved in everything that has happened in PDP. The mind now is to rescue Delta. People that formed PDP in this state like Prof. Oyovbaire were never recognized because it was a clique called GDM.

“It was of recent that Oyovbaire was recognized and appointed into government. If you watch closely, if you are not a member of that GDM, you will not be anything in this state. So for us to move, a system has to come to down for another system to emerge.

“I was not a member of the GDM, I was of the UNCP stock. UNCP was a larger stock and I was a governorship aspirant of UNCP. You listen when Uduaghan spoke, he said there is the Ibori dynasty and the PDP dynasty, I belonged to the PDP dynasty.