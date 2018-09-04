Oil community sets up committee to end crisis

By Jimitota ONOYUME

Oil rich Itsekiri community – Ugborodo – Warri South West local government area, has inaugurated an 11 member Peace and Reconciliation adhoc committee to among other things, ensure enduring peace return to the area.



The 2nd Vice Chairman, Ugborodo community management committee, UCMC, Mr Austin Ajurenmisan, in his address also signed by the Secretary, Dr Ayo Ayomike, said the committee will determine the number of “persons exiled from the community as a result of the recent crisis, their degree of involvement, put in a place mechanisms by which they exiled persons are reabsorbed and reintegrated into the community, look into existing or potential feuds, disagreements or disaffections in the community with a view to nipping them in the bud and eventually reuniting the entire community .

“The committee shall sit every Thursday and Friday from 10 – 3pm, September 6 – 28 at Ugborodo House, Warri South Local Government Area. “

He said the committee co – chaired by Mr. Mike Okoturo and Prince Perre Atete would also prescribe appropriate sanctions where necessary to avert a reoccurrence of the crisis.

Continuing, the Ugborodo community management committee enjoined Itsekiri to support the adhoc committee to succeed in returning peace to Ugborodo community.