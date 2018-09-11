Ohanaeze youths task FG on erosion control in Ebonyi, Abia states

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—OHANAEZE Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, weekend called on the Federal Government to intervene in the erosion problems affecting Isiukwuato and Abakaliki-Ugep sections of both Abia and Ebonyi states respectively.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the Deputy President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Comrade Obinna Achuonye who described the affected sections as deplorable and a death trap for motorists added that the intervention of the federal government would further complement the efforts of the states towards tackling erosion disasters in the affected sections.

The statement read in part: “Abia and Abakaliki have witnessed massive infrastructural facelift and we urge Federal Government to complement the efforts of the governors of the states in the area of erosion control in Isiukwuato and Abakiliki Ugep Road which is now a death trap for motorists.

“We applaud the the mutual cooperation between President Muhammadu Buhari and these two governors, especially with high regards to ensuring that South East get their fair share from the projects and economic programmes of the Federal Government. These two governors ensure that irrespective of party politics, they work in synergy with the Federal Government to yield results to Ndigbo.”