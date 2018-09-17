Ogun Police parade 3 murder suspects, 18 others

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Ogun State Police Command, weekend, paraded 21 suspected criminals, including three suspected murderers.

Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyiasu, who paraded the suspects at, Eleweran, Abeokuta, disclosed that the three suspected murderers are Ganiyu Idowu, 62, a herbalist; Bamigbola Edun, a cleric and a motorcyclist, Matthew Odunewu.

The Police said Idowu had confessed that he connived with Edun to use his appren-tice Ganiu Akanni for ritual, to make N11 million.

Iliyasu said the 18 others were arrested for robbery.

He said the suspected murderers were arrested at Ogun River bank, where the victim was about to be slaughtered.

“On interrogation, they confessed that the polythene bags seen with them were to collect their respective shares of the victim’s body parts after killing him,” Iliyasu added.

Speaking with newsmen, Idowu said Edun asked him if he could provide one person for ritual, forcing him to resort to using his apprentice, saying “Alfa asked me to provide one person to be use for ritual and I was told we will get N11 million in the operation if we succeed. I really regret my action. Government should please forgive me.”

However, Edun denied involvement, saying “I don’t know anything about what he is saying. He is my friend and we exchange knowledge in our trade.”

The CP disclosed that the command had equally recovered various arms and ammunition in further compliance with Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris directives on mop-up of arms across the country.

Among arms recovered were 5 AK47/06 riffles, 19 pump action guns, 26 locally made guns.