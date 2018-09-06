Ogoni clean-up: HYPREP deploys 100 companies for scoping

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT—The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, has deployed over 100 companies to carry out scoping exercise in the impacted communities of Ogoni ethnic nationality.

This is part of the selection process for companies that will participate in the remediation of the oil polluted communities of Ogoni ethnic nationality.

Speaking yesterday, at the palace of the King of Eleme Kingdom, His Royal Majesty King Samuel Ejire, One-Eh (King of Eleme Kingdom) Eleme X, Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, disclosed that 100 companies had been brought in to be involved in the process.

Dekil said: “Eleme is a key area within Ogoni that was devastated by oil pollution. We have come for your input and guidance. We cannot carry out the activities without talking to people because it is peoples’ project.

“The strong message which the minister had asked me to give is that the FG was committed to the clean-up of Ogoni. We are doing a scoping exercise. We have scientists deployed carry out the exercise in the affected areas. Over 100 companies are in the process and not all of them may get the job.”

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Ogale-Eleme, His Royal Highness, Chief Bebe Ukpabie, who spoke for the Eleme King, Ejire, expressed joy that the remediation project was becoming real and had come to stay.

He said: “We are aware of the activities of HYPREP starting from the health outreach. We are aware you had a point at Onne and Ogale. We are happy to know that the clean-up is real. We also need to tell you that there are many physical areas that are polluted, but many people are affected.

“Please look into the livelihood programmes, a programme that will affect the lives of many people just like the health outreach did.”