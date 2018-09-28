Ogodo faction expels 8 from Delta APC over anti-party activities

The leadership crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC as the Chief Cyril Ogodo led factional executive of the party has expelled Prophet Jones Erue and seven others barely 24 hours to the party’s governorship primary bill for Saturday.



Recall that Prophet Jones Erue led factional of the party had announced the expulsion of Chief Cyril Ogodo and six others, but in a swift reaction after an emergency meeting held at Asaba, Thursday, expelled Prophet Jones and seven other factional party executive.

Others expelled with Prophet Jones Erue according to a press released signed by the party’s State Legal Adviser, Barr Dennis Nwanokwai Esq, made available to journalists at Asaba, Engr. Elvis Ayomanor, Comrade Chidi Okonji; E. V. Onojeghuo Esq; Sir A. S. Mene; Mr. Silver Ighomena, Mr. Chuks Erhire and Olorogun Adelabu Ejiroghene Bodjor.

Giving reasons for their expulsion from the party, they accused them of anti-party activities, impersonation of party’s executives and factionalization of the party among other offence.

The statement reads; “Notice is hereby given by the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to Party members and the general public that the following individuals have been expelled from the Party with immediate effect.

“Prophet Jones Ode Erue, Engr. Elvis Ayomanor, Comr. Chidi Okonji, E. V. Onojeghuo Esq

Sir A. S. Mene, Mr. Silver Ighomena, Mr. Chuks Erhire, Olorogun Adelabu Ejiroghene Bodjor.

The expulsion is sequel to their anti-party activities, impersonation of party officers, giving wrong information, and factionalization or creating parallel party organs, in fragrant and reckless breach of the sacred provisions of the Constitution of our Party. (Article 21: I – vii).

“Furthermore, all Party members and the general public are advised to avoid dealing with these persons for their own good.”

They also enjoined all party members to remain calm as they prepare for the Party Primaries.

However, the news of the expulsion of Prophet Jones Erue expulsion has thrown State Assembly aspirants of the party into confusion, as those who had gone to be screened by the Erue-led factional executive are afraid of what will become their aspiration, should the matters goes to court.