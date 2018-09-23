ODSG shares relief materials to community

The Ondo State Government, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has distributed relief materials to the people of Ayetoro in Ilaje Local Government Area, recently affected by sea incursion.

Newsmen report that the people were affected by sea that swept some parts of the community under the Atlantic Ocean around June.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, led the state delegation on assessment tour to Ayetoro earlier in July when the incident occurred.

During the distribution on Sunday in Ayetoro, Ajayi said the gesture was to cushion the effects of ugly incident that happened to the residents.

Ajayi, represented by Mr Bisi Ilawole, Commissioner in Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), hailed the people of the area for the relative peace being enjoyed in the area.

Ajayi, who doubles as the the Chairman of SEMA, lamented the incident, saying that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration was committed to the welfare of the citizenry generally, particularly in the time of such natural disaster.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the council, Mr. Fayowole Aworetan, thanked the state government for finding a way to ameliorate the pains of people occasioned by the incursion.

Aworetan urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the government at all times, to reap more dividends of good governance.

Messrs Iretolu Ajinde and Olasele Adetokunbo, who spoke to newsmen on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the state government for being responsive to their plights.

Also, Prophet Ojagbounmi Oluwanbe, a community leader in Ayetoro, thanked the state government, but begged the Federal Government to quickly intervene to prevent the whole community from being washed off by ocean.

Some of the items distributed to the victims included foodstuffs, beddings, building materials.

