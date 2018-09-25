Ochei, a model of Delta APC’s vision and mission – O’tega

Foremost leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emehror says Rt Hon Victor Ochei represents a model of the aspiration and vision of the party’s rescue mission in the state.

He stated this while addressing a large crowd of party loyalists during Rt Hon Ochei’s consultation visit at his Evwreni country home in furtherance of his governorship ambition, where he reiterated his earlier stand on the propriety of picking a credible and capable candidate of Delta North extraction.

O’tega, a former APC gubernatorial candidate described Ochei as the genuine ‘general’ who is never afraid to lead his ‘troop’ in the face of undaunting challenges.

“In Ochei, you find a rare chemistry of courage, commitment, unalloyed loyalty and doggedness. These salient are attributes needed for the APC’s rescue Delta state project from the stranglehold of the present administration in the state”, Otega observed.

Earlier in his speech, Rt Hon Ochei a former Speaker of the prominent governorship hopeful maintained that that battle to wrestle power from the incumbent government in the state needs a candidate who understands the political, ethnic and administrative dynamics of the state.

According to him,” I am conversant with the election strategies of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) having been part of such plots as a former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

The former speaker revealed that, if he emerges as the party’s governorship candidate, the PDP will be routed because he has the requisite experience, expertise and courage to lead Delta aright, as against the incumbent Okowa’s administration that has pauperised Delta state due to the paucity of progressive approach to governance.

On the issue of tenure-ship, Ochei vowed to keep faith with conventional zoning system which by implication,leaves Delta North with four more years.

“For the umpteenth time, I will serve just a four year term to allow the central senatorial zone have a shot at the governorship in 2013. My word is my bond because, I cherish my integrity and as such I will stick to this decision”, Ochei said.