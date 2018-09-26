Ochei, a model of Delta APC’s vision and mission—O’tega

By Opeyemi Abdullahi

Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emehror, has said that Mr Victor Ochei represents a model of aspiration and vision of the party’s rescue mission in the state.

He stated this while addressing party loyalists during Ochei’s consultation visit at his Evwreni country home in furtherance of his governorship ambition, where he reiterated his earlier stand on the propriety of picking a credible and capable candidate of Delta North extraction.

O’tega, a former APC guber candidate, described Ochei as the genuine ‘general’ who is never afraid to lead his ‘troop’ in the face of daunting challenges.

“In Ochei, you find a rare chemistry of courage, commitment, unalloyed loyalty and doggedness. These salient points are attributes needed for the APC’s rescue Delta State project from the stranglehold of the present administration in the state,” Otega said.

Earlier, Ochei maintained that the battle to wrestle power from the incumbent government in the state needed a candidate who understands the poitical, ethnic and administrative dynamics of the state.