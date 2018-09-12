Observe healthy life style to enjoy your benefits- Doctor advises retirees

A medical practitioner, Dr Adesina Olubiyi, has advised retirees to adopt healthy life style and do periodic medical check-up to live long enough to enjoy their retirement benefits.

Olubiyi gave the advice while speaking at the Stanbic-IBTC Pre-retirement Forum in Abuja.

According to him, the retirees, by age are prone to various ailments, occasioned by the types of their life style, hence, the need for them to watch the type of food they eat.

He called on this segment of population in the country to consume much of food that contained fibre to guard against ailments such as diabetics, stroke, and hypertension.

Olubiyi mentioned some of the foods to include plant-based such as wheat, unpolished rice, fruits, garden eggs, carbohydrates, carrots, cucumber and other vegetables, as well as engage in moderate aerobic exercise.

“We should not just eat anything that comes our away, especially at this stage of our life, but take into consideration their health benefits to our body,“ he said.

He, however, warned the retirees to check their health status from a medical doctor before embarking on any exercise to ensure safety of their health.

“Averagely in a day, you should take 10,000 steps and avoid being sedentary, consume less of salt and develop interest in checking your Blood Pressure (BP).“

According to him, some of the ailments that afflict the aged do not show any signs or symptoms; therefore conscious efforts should be geared toward avoiding them through eating the right foods.

He also called on the retirees to avoid alcohol, smoking and other factors that could predispose them to obesity and destruction to their pancreas, among others.