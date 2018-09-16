Obokun APC recommends Oyintiloye for 2nd term

The Obokun State Constituency chapter of the All Progressives Congress has recommended the lawmaker currently representing the constituency in the State of Osun Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye for another term.



The party made the unanimous decision through several leaders, chieftains and members on Thursday in Ipetu Ile Town Hall (Obokun LG, Ward 2), during the second phase of Oyintiloye’s empowerment program which is in its 8th edition.

Among the prominent politicians at the event were the two Chairmen of the party in the area, Alhaji Ismaila Kehinde (Obokun East LCDA), Alhaji Oladimeji Olamiju (Obokun LG) and two former Chairmen of Obokun Local Government, Prince Adeyeye Ademola and Hon. Alade Ogundare.

In his words, Obokun APC Chairman, Alh. Oladimeji Olamijulo revealed that it is good to return Oyintiloye, a sitting lawmaker to the parliament for a second term, having demonstrated high level sense of responsibility and commitment to the service of the people.

He stated that Oyintiloye who he described a fast learner has done a yeoman Job and has learnt the art and rudiments of parliament within a short time and equipped to do more with a second term ticket.

Alhaji Olamiju’s position was supported by the party Chairman from Obokun East LCDA alongside the Chair Person, Obokun Local Government, Barrister Olatunde Adejoke who said the lawmaker has been able to positively impact several individuals through adequate representation in the House, sponsoring of four Bills, the first in Nigeria’s history, moving of Motions and the execution of developmental projects across the constituents.

Lupasi of Ipasi, Oba Ezekiel Alaba Oludare was at the event among other traditional rulers, as well as the APC Vice Chairman for ife/Ijesa Senatorial District, Hon. Ajibola Ademola and Women Leader for Obokun LG, Mrs. Funke Ajayi.

The party chairmen Hon. Blessing Ademikore and Hon. Kayode Ajewole both from Oriade LG and Oriade South LCDA graced the occasion and eulogized the lawmaker for his landslide achievements in area of lawmaking, human, capital and infrastructural development. They lend their voices to recommend Oyintiloye for his outstanding performance

In his address, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye thanked the party leaders, Chieftains and supporters for their endorsement, stating that he is more resolute and determined to serve the people more than ever.

Honourable Oyintiloye assured the constituents that he will continue in his efforts to represent them adequately and pursue the growth of the constituency.

Oyintiloye also promised to help with the completion of the Ipetu Ile Town Hall and provide basic materials like fans and ventilators among others.

Other key stakeholders recalled that Oyintiloye has also won numbers of Awards from Federal Government Agencies, Private Sector and International NGO to give credence to his act of valour as a reliable lawmaker.

At the end of the event, the lawmaker distributed several farming tools and equipments, cash gifts as well as materials for domestic use to the people.