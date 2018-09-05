Oboh warns Joshua on Wilder fight

BY JACOB AJOM

Former WBA Inter-Continental light heavyweight champion, Peter Oboh has advised Anthony Joshua Anthony Joshua to pay extra attention to the Tyson Fury fight against Deontay Wilder coming up on a yet to be announced date.

Speaking in a chat with Sporting Vanguard, the pugilist said out of the two, one of them(or both) will soon take on the Anglo-Nigerian World Heavyweight champion in a unified title bout that could cost Joshua his belts.

“Fury and Wilder are Joshua’s greatest opponents at the moment, who on a good day could rob him of his belts,” he said.

Examining the boxers, Oboh said, “Wilder is a hard puncher. If given a chance, he can decide a fight within minutes. That is why I want Joshua to take a close look at what they do when the fight comes. It is going to be a good lesson to him before accepting to take on any of them.”

Oboh who also won the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBof C) British light heavyweight title said Tyson Fury is one hell of a fighter who Joshua should be wary about.

“Fury is a gypsy and they share common features with those born under very tough conditions. Talk of ruggedness, determination and never-say-die approach to fights. Fury is tough and a hard puncher as well. He would want to challenge Joshua, depending on the outcome of his fight with Wilder.”