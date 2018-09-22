Oboh predicts 10th round-KO for Joshua

BY UBADINMA JENNIFER

Nigerian born former British boxer, Peter Oboh has warned Anthony Joshua not to drop his guard as he faces Russian boxer, Alexander Povetkin at the Wembley Stadium tonight. Oboh also spoke on the massive support the Russian enjoys from his government and, in particular, Vladmir Putin the President of the country who views tonight’s bout as one between England against Russia.

“This fight has a diplomatic connotation,” the former British and Commonwealth champion said. “A victory for Joshua will be hard to swallow by Putin as he is yet to forgive Theresa May over her recent criticism of the Kremlin after the death of a former KGB spy in Britain, just before the World Cup.

“Be that as it may, Joshua does not lack support. He will get massive support from Britain and Nigeria.

He advised Joshua to be at his best as failure to do that would spell doom. “Joshua must up his game because against Povetkin it is not going to be a walk in the park. And if he is at his best, Joshua will floor Povetkin in round 9 or 10.”