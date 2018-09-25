Obiano, Achebe for public presentation of Anambra Compendium

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—ANAMBRA State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe would lead other prominent personalities to the public presentation of the Anambra Compendium on October 1, 2018.

The 800 -page landmark documentation is a historical compilation in glossy images of the life, culture and achievements of the government and people of Anambra State since the creation of the state on May 27, 1991.

Others expected at the event include the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, who would unveil the book and former Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Peter Ejiofor, who is the book reviewer.

Editor-in-Chief of the compendium, Chief Emeka Okonkwo said yesterday that the unveiling of the compendium would also attract other prominent people across the country who played prominent roles in the life of the state.

Okonkwo said: “Prominent sons and daughters of Anambra will make their voices heard in appreciation of the role of the founding fathers and everything that defines us as a people and as the Light of the Nation. A lot of work has gone into the production of this first of its kind compendium and I have no doubt in my mind that every Anambra person will be proud to own a copy.”