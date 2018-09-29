Obaseki’s wife hails Edo N-Power Health for #No.to.Codeine campaign in schools

The wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has commended beneficiaries of the Federal Government Social Investment Programme, N-Power, deployed to healthcare institutions for taking the campaign against drug abuse to schools in the state.



Mrs. Obaseki who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender Issues, Ms. Efosa Uyigue, gave the commendation during a programme organised by the N-Power beneficiaries tagged: #No.to.Codeine, which was held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She charged the students at the event to shun social vices and urged them to serve as ambassadors and campaign vigorously against drug abuse among their peers.

2019 Polls: Edo APC adopts Buhari as sole Presidential Candidate

The Edo State Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme, Miss Osayuwamen Aladeselu, explained that the #No.to.Codeine campaign was part of efforts by beneficiaries of the scheme, to give back to society, noting that the campaign will contribute to strategies designed towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the state.

According to her, the campaign against drug abuse was planned to promote awareness of the negative effects of drug abuse among students.

She said as future leaders, students in secondary school can attain any heights if they cultivate healthy lifestyles.

Guest Speaker at the event, Miss Eloghosa Timothy-Igiebor, encouraged the students to cultivate positive behaviours in all their engagements. She explained the side-effects of drug abuse and encouraged the students to stand out among their peers and say no to drug abuse.