Obaseki urges actionable strategies as experts fine-tune Edo Environment Policy

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday charged environment experts to fast-track work on the Edo State Environment Policy that was tabled for validation at the expert session in Benin City, the state capital.

The policy document which was prepared in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), according to Obaseki, would address environmental issues such as flooding, deforestation, amongst others.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment, Dr. Felix Iyalumhe, who shared the governor’s expectations, explained at the one-day validation workshop for ‘Edo Environment Policy,’ that the state was working with critical stakeholders on the last lap of the policy, with a view to having a document that will help create a safer and cleaner state.

Iyalumhe added that residents of the state would benefit from the implementation of the policy as it would address the issue of flash floods and other environmental challenges being faced in the state.

The National Programme Officer, UNIDO, Mr Reuben Bamidele, noted that human activities have continued to pose a great deal of threat to the sustainability of the environment.

Bamidele assured that when developed, the Edo Environment policy would checkmate the activities that cause environmental degradation in the state.

“Edo is currently being faced with challenges of erosion, deforestation especially with the furniture business in the state; the forest is gradually being eroded.

“In the area of agriculture, the effect of bush burning and use of agrochemicals also pose a threat to the environment; these are challenges the state has to tackle. The environment policy is needed to mitigate their impact,” he added.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability, Mr Brai Emoedume, explained that the essence of the workshop was to validate the input of stakeholders in the policy.

“Environment is key to human existence, hence the need to have a framework to coordinate activities happening within it. We should consider the environment as something we are holding in trust for our children and protect it,” the permanent Secretary said.