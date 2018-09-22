Obaseki pleads presidential pardon for former old Bendel Governor, Late Prof. Alli

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said his administration is championing a plea for Presidential Pardon for the first Executive Governor of old Bendel State, late Prof. Ambrose Folorunsho Alli.



Obaseki disclosed this during the 29th Memorial Day Celebrations held in Late Prof. Alli’s honour at the St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Emaudo, Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The governor said that Late Prof. Ambrose Alli’s achievements are intimidating despite the fact that the former governor spent just one term in office. He noted that Alli’s achievements showed that a lot can be achieved in one term in office.

He stressed that the years Prof. Ambrose Alli governed Bendel State (Edo and Delta) can easily be referred to as the golden years of the state.

“I had an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari while in China and discussed the issue of a presidential pardon for late Prof. Alli and the president asked me to meet with the Attorney General of the Federation. This I have done and have also written to him.”

The governor said he has been given the assurance that when the Council on Prerogative of Mercy meets, the pardon will be granted.

“As a government, we feel indebted to Alli and as Governor of Edo State, I will continue to celebrate and mark his anniversary.”

Obaseki assured the former Governor’s family that his administration will ensure that monies due to late Professor Alli as pension will be given to Mrs Alli.

Delta State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa said Delta State will continue to remember Alli for developing the state and has a lot to thank him for. “We are grateful, as his developmental strides can still be seen, years after his death,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the former governor’s eldest son, Mr. Andrew Folorunso Alli, who is the Ezomo of Ekpoma, regretted that despite the contributions of his late father to the development of Delta and Edo states and Nigeria, in general, he was still termed a criminal.

He called on Edo and Delta states to take up the challenge and ensure that the stigma is removed.

He thanked the governments of Edo and Delta states, the people of Ekpoma, the Oba of Benin for the continued support.

He commended the governor for recognising the achievements of his father and for also celebrating him.