Obaseki, Oshiomhole meet over Edo primaries

By Alemma Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY —AS part of efforts to douse anxiety among leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State over the pattern the coming primaries would take, Governor Godwin Obaseki has met with the National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole to fine tune the processes to be adopted

Although details of the outcome of the meeting were not available at press time, Vanguard gathered that they are to agree on either direct primaries as being canvassed by the national leadership or indirect primaries/ consensus which seems to be the option leaders of the party in the state are tilting towards.

A source in Government House, Benin City, who does not want his name in print, said while Obaseki was disposed to consensus just like some of his fellow governor..

Oshiomhole has been rooting for direct primaries.