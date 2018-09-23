Obaseki off to UN meeting with Buhari, to rally support for campaign against human trafficking

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will join President Muhammadu Buhari as a member of Nigeria’s delegation set to participate at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UN73) holding at the UN Headquarters in New York.

This year’s session, which opened on September 18, is themed “Making the United Nations relevant to all People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

Governor Obaseki is expected to rally global leaders for the state government’s all-out war against human trafficking and irregular migration, which has won the support of development partners and local traditional institutions.

The Governor has also enacted the Edo State Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Law 2018, which gives legal and another institutional backing for the fight against the menace in the state.

Other members of the delegation include the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; and the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin.

Others are the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede; and the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The highpoint of Nigeria’s participation at the meeting, according to a release from the Presidency, will be President Buhari’s address on Tuesday to the General Assembly on the opening day of the General Debate. “The President’s presentation of Nigeria’s National Statement is expected to reaffirm the nation’s commitment to international peace and security; sustainable socio-economic development; disarmament and denuclearisation; youth and women empowerment; climate change; rule of law and human rights; among others.

“He is also expected to particularly canvass international support for the fight against corruption; the return of illicit assets; counter-terrorism and insurgency; curbing irregular migration; re-settling Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs); recharging the receding Lake Chad; and calls for the reform of the United Nations, especially the expansion of the permanent membership of the Security Council to make that vital principal organ of the global organisation reflect regional and equitable geographical representation,” the release by President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said.