Obaseki honours former old Bendel governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli

In celebration of the life and legacies of former civilian governor of old Bendel State, (now Edo and Delta States), late Prof. Ambrose Folorunso Alli, Governor Godwin Obaseki will be leading the state’s delegation to the 29th Memorial Day Celebrations in his honour of Prof. Alli, on September 22, in Ekpoma, Edo State.

Some of the events lined up for the day include a Memorial Mass at the St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Emaudo, Ekpoma, which will host top dignitaries in government, the private sector and civil society within the state and beyond.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said Governor Godwin Obaseki will be hosting guests at the event, as Prof. Alli holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Edo people and his legacies are worth celebrating.

Osagie noted that governor Godwin Obaseki is also honouring the late former governor by advancing Late Prof. Alli’s legacies in education, health, infrastructure, and housing, among others.

According to him, “The governor will be leading the state government’s entourage to the celebrations. Honouring Late Prof. Alli is very dear to Governor Obaseki, which is why he is taking the lead in the events marking the remembrance.

“It is a state event. We are happy to be celebrating our hero and reminding the people of Edo what a good leader we had in Late Prof. Alli.”

Late Ambrose Folorunsho Alli, a professor of morbid anatomy was the first civilian governor of Old Bendel State between 1979 and 1983. His legacies include the founding of the Bendel State University now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma with campuses in Ekpoma, Abraka and Asaba; establishing 600 secondary schools, and building of teacher training colleges, among others.

He carried out massive development to Bendel State in different sectors, from the establishment of numerous post-primary schools and tertiary institutions, massive construction of roads and housing.

Late Prof. Alli administration carried out massive construction of roads to open up rural areas, as well as urban low-cost housing projects in Ugbowo, Ikpoba Hill in Benin City, and Bendel Estates in Warri.