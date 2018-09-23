Obaseki commiserates with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu over brother’s death

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has condoled with Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his family, over the death of his brother, Osato Ize-Iyamu.



In a condolence message, the governor said the passing of Osato, who he described as a “man of peace,” came as a rude shock, noting that he will be missed.

According to him, “I received with rude shock, news of the passing of your brother, Osato Ize-Iyamu. Osato was a man of ideas, a liberal democrat and a man of peace. Those who have known him for decades attest to these rare and sterling qualities of his.”

He said his passing is a huge loss to all of us, noting “He will be sorely missed and I urge you to find comfort in the reassuring promise of God that we will all meet in the morning of resurrection day. Please be strong and do accept my sincere and heartfelt condolences. I commiserate with you and the entire members of the Ize-Iyamu family in these trying times.