Obasanjo is not an ADC Member – party’s national chairman.

By Gbenga Olarinoye,OSOGBO.

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, Saturday declared that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not a member of the party but only playing advisory role to the party.

Speaking at the party national convention held at the WOLDIF centre in Osogbo, Osun state, Chief Nwosu stated that, Obasanjo as the party adviser would however help in moving the party forward because of his wealth of experience in the building of political party.

He remarked, ““Obasanjo is a highly influential former President and he is on a first name basis with most world leaders and former presidents. It is a good thing to have such a person guiding us.

“There is no person around that has such influence like him. We went somewhere one time and there were over 12 African presidents on a queue waiting to discuss with him. We are lucky to have him.”

” Infact, we are lucky in ADC that he is our guidance and adviser.Let me state this, former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not a member of the ADC. But he has chosen to guide us and to advise us, so that we will no go the way of other political parties.”

” His choice of advising and guiding the party on what to do and how to build a strong and disciplined party is even a plus to the growth of the party.

He national chairman of the party who assured people of the state that the party would not let them down if they cast their votes for the party candidate,Alhaji Fatai Akinbade in the state and his running mate, Justice Olamide Oloyede ( retd), described ADC as party of all.

In her speech, a national women leader of the party, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu explained reason why he left the ruling party to join a party that is just growing.

“The difference between me and others that left the ruling party together is that while they were after defending their personal interests I was only interested in building the nation that was why I came to ADC and not any other known parties”, she added