Obasanjo, Emir Sanusi to grace 5th Memorial lecture for Segun Agagu

The Board of Trustees of the Olusegun Agagu Foundation will hold the 5th memorial lecture in honour of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu today, in Lagos.

The lecture entitled: Women: A needed force in politics and the polity’, will be delivered by the former President of Malawi, President Joyce Banda while the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi will be the chairmen of the event.

Also expected at the event is former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the Patron lecture series.

The lecture, which is the 5th in its series, will hold at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 12 noon.