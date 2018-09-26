Oba Ewuare II Foundation commences free feeding for less-privileged in Benin

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN CITY— OBA Ewuare II Foundation has commenced a free feeding programme for the less-privileged, including low income earners in Benin City, Edo State.

The feeding programme, according to the foundation, is scheduled to hold twice a month.

Vanguard gathered that returnees from North and other West African countries as well as destitute would also benefit from the programme.

Spokesperson for the foundation, Miss Ifueko Aideyan, said the free feeding programme was geared towards enhancing the living standard of the less-privileged in society.

Aideyan said plans were on to extend the free feeding to other parts of the state. The maiden edition, which commenced yesterday, saw over 500 people fed.

Shout of joy rented the air as beneficiaries showered praises and thanks on the Benin monarch for the gesture.