Oando, Union bank, others harp on building heritage brand

By Providence Emmanuel

INDUSTRY leaders such as Oando, Union Bank Plc, among others talked tough at a panel discussion, on heritage branding as part of the Mitsubishi Motors 101 years in business anniversary and Heritage Week.

The panel session focused its discussion around ‘Building a Heritage Brand’ where heritage brands such as Union Bank, who also celebrated 101 years in business and Oando, a little over 60 years in business explored the differences and similarities in their approach to instill heritage branding values in their corporations.

The panelists including: Editor, Aspire Luxury Magazine, Mrs. Bella Ikeme; Head, Corporate Communications, Oando, Mrs. Alero Balogun; Head, Strategic Communication, Union Bank, Mrs. Omotola Oyebanjo; among others spoke on the importance of rebranding to stay relevant in a dynamic market.

According to Omotola,  “African brands will only be able to charge a premium when their history, tradition and consistent narrative proves their quality and authenticity. Today’s customer is intelligent, discerning and should not be taken for granted.”

 

 

 


