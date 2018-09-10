NYSC members cautioned against electoral fraud

By Luminous Jannamike

NATIONAL Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has warned corps members that would participate in the 2019 elections to discharge their electoral duties with diligence and respect the electoral laws.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, gave the warning at the weekend, while addressing the corps members deployed to Delta, Edo and Bayelsa states for the 2018 Batch B Stream Two service year.

He said that the scheme would not shield any corps member found culpable in the violation of the electoral laws.

Kazaure added that “the scheme has partnered all security agencies in the country towards ensuring maximum protection for all corps members before, during and after the elections.”

Out of the 2,184 NYSC members that registered, Delta has 1,207, comprising 652 males and 555 females; Edo, 495 comprising 320 males and 175 females, while Bayelsa registered 482—258 males and 224 females.