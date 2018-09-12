NYG: Akwa Ibom clinches Gold in male, female scrabble events

Ilorin – Team Akwa Ibom on Wednesday won gold medals in both the male and female singles categories of scrabble event at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin.

In the final matches of the male singles event, Prestige Archibong clinched the gold medal haven won seven out of the eight matches played on a spread of +831.



Mosopefoluwa John of Team Lagos clinched the silver medal haven won six out of eight matches on a spread of +1086.

Adedeji Aka of FCT settled for bronze after winning six out of eight games on a spread of +786.

In the female singles category, Akwa Ibom’s Emem Bassey clinched gold haven won seven out of eight matches on a spread of +1403.

Plateau’s Blessing Ola won the silver medal after winning six out of eight matches on a spread of +485.

Her compatriot, Joy Ola clinched the bronze medal also after winning six out of eight matches on a spread of +93. (NAN)