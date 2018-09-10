NYG: 2017 taekwondo champion targets gold medal in new class

Aliyu Ibrahim from Kano State, the 2017 National Youth Games (NYG) taekwondo gold medallist, has vowed to win the new 55kg class in the 2018 edition as competitions begin on Monday in the Sept. 7 to Sept. 17 Games in Ilorin.

Ibrahim said on telephone that he had been upgraded by his coach to meet the 55kg class which was the least class in boys category.

He said that he would bring instructions, comportment and skill to bear in his fight which was instrumental to his success at the 2017 edition, where he clinched gold medal in 48kg.

“It was a good experience last year to have won a gold medal in the 48kg class. I remember my coach told me that it was the beginning of my career.

“He (coach) asked me to show more commitment because he will upgrade my training and that has paid off considering the current class.

“I am ready and confident to favourably face opponents in the new class and my target is the gold medal,” he said.

The 15-year-old Kano State-born Ibrahim added that he was familiar with the Electronic Scoring System (ESS) which would be used for awarding points to athletes during fights.

“The availability and accessibility of the ESS in our training centre has helped us to acquaint ourselves on how to effectively use the gadget to earn points,” he said.

Three athletes, comprising two boys and a girl are representing Kano State in the taekwondo event at the Games. (NAN)