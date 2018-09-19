NWFL: Nasarawa Amazons fight back to beat Osun Babes in Lafia

Lafia – The Nasarawa Amazons FC recovered from a goal down to beat visiting Osun Babes FC 2-1 in an exciting encounter played in Lafia on Wednesday.



The Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) Week 9 encounter was played before a capacity crowd at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Osun Babes took an early lead in the 4th minute following a shot by Koku Damilola who cashed on a defensive error by the home team.

The Amazons equalized in the 12th minute through Esther Victor who shot from outside the 18 yard box to level up scores.

Adejoke Ijalonibu scored the second goal for the Amazons in the 50th to make it 2-1.

Speaking at a post match conference Christopher Danjuma, Head Coach of Nasarawa Amazons praised his girls fighting spirit, adding that in spite the good defensive efforts put in by the Osun Babes players, Nasarawa Amazons were able to recover from the early goal they conceded and win the encounter.

“Football is about mentality. It is all about mentality. As you can see, it is the team that has a better mentality toughness that won. I am satisfied with our performance because it is an issue of mental toughness. I am satisfied they sustained their mentality,” he said.

Also speaking, Liadi Bashiru, Head Coach of Osun Babes FC praised his girls for their performance but blamed his team’s loss on poor officiating and called for proper scrutiny of officiating in the league.(NAN