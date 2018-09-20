Nwaoboshi refutes being invited by any panel

Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi representing Delta North in the Senate has said that he was never invited before any panel contrary to rumour circulating in the media.

Reports in some online media on Thursday that “The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property has secured a warrant of arrest against embattled Delta Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, for alleged conspiracy, diversion of public funds and official corruption”.

It further said in part that “A Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, issued the warrant dated Sept. 18 and signed by Akanni Olaide, the Chief District Judge II, FCT”.

But his lawyer, Mr Augustine Mowah, said on Thursday in Asaba that there was no letter inviting him to any panel.

Mowah said that the Senator became aware that there was a publication going round online on Thursday that a Magistrates’ Court in Abuja issued a warrant in respect of Nwaoboshi for failing to appear before a panel on recovery of properties on invitation.

“I state categorically that Nwaoboshi was never served any invitation to appear before any panel anywhere in Nigeria.

“Never was any such invitation served him. The publication on the issue that has been going round as usual is fake news.

“This is what I call junk news going round everywhere. As at today, no letter has been served on the Senator,” the legal practitioner said.

Mowah said that Nwaoboshi is a lawyer and law abiding citizen, adding that the basis of that purported letter circulating that he became aware of, was wrong.

He challenged the publishers of such news to come forward with their evidence of any letter inviting him.

He added that he understood that the matter was in relation with a company of which the Senator was never a member or shareholder.

Mowah expressed disappointment that people just formulate what they want to formulate to tarnish his image.