NUJ, CAN condemn attack on journalists, communities

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Plateau State council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has condemned Monday’s attack on its members by youths in Dwei community, after Sunday evening’s attack on the community by bandits which claimed 11 lives.

The union, in a statement yesterday in Jos by its Chairman, Paul Jatau, and Secretary, Peter Amine, called for restraint from the citizens, stressing that journalists are not in any way connected with the killings and must not be made to suffer the consequences.

The statement reads: “While we share in the grief of those injured and the bereaved families, we wish to state, unequivocally, that the attack on journalists is uncalled for.

“Journalists are in no way connected to the killings and must not be seen as such. Our members who were assaulted, harassed and injured were there to perform their duty of letting the world know of the incident.”

Also, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 northern states and the FCT, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has called on security agencies to double their efforts to curtail the new form of attacks of hit-and-run in parts of the state.

Pam, in a press statement yesterday in Jos, called on security agents to “locate the hideout of these criminals hell bent on making lives unbearable for citizens of the state.”