NUCFRLANMPE battles CANMPEF over planned scrapping of gratuity

NATIONAL Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE is having a running battle with employers in the Chemical and Non-Metallic sector, on the aegis of Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation, CANMPEF.

President of NUCFRLANMPE, Babatude Olatunji, disclosed this while addressing guests and members of the union at the just concluded 27th annual industrial relations seminar in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

According to him, “We have been having a running struggle against the proposal for outright scrapping of the gratuity by our Employers’ Federation, CANMPEF. This caused a delay in signing the National Joint Industrial Council, N.J.I.C, agreement from November 2016 till April 2017. However, one of the thrusts of the Memorandum of Understanding signed during an intervention by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment was that a period of one (1) year and two (2) months should be set aside for the Union to sensitize our members on this.

“We are aware that some branches have unilaterally negotiated the scrapping of gratuity with their managements without involving the National body, thereby making it difficult for us to come out with a position. However, we will endeavour at this Seminar, especially during the “Town Hall Meeting” to arrive at a conclusive position democratically.”