NSF: Sports ministry readmits scrabble

Nigerian scrabble enthusiasts have expressed their gratitude to the sports ministry, after the sport was readmitted into the 2018 National Sports Festival billed for November in Abuja.

Back in June scrabble players and officials had raised an alarm after they discovered that they will not be part of the festival, in which they had participated in the previous editions. After a series of demands and petitions to the sports ministry, reprieve came on Friday, much to the delight of the players and officials.

“We are so grateful to the sports ministry and the government for listening to our cries,” said 2015 world champion, Wellington Jighere. “All the players and officials are so excited about the new development. It is not just the Nigerian scrabble community that is happy, the international community have also expressed their delight.

“Scrabble is not a joke in Nigeria, it is huge and it is doing very well even at the grassroots level.”

Nigeria has retained its number one ranking as best scrabble playing nation in the world for the second time running.

Nigeria is regarded as power house in world scrabble based on the 2017 ratings. Nigerian players came tops at the World English Scrabble Players Association Cham-pionship (WESPAC) held in Nairobi, Kenya. Over 54 countries participated and five Nigerian players are rated among the top 15 in the world.