NPFL: Lobi are not worthy champions, Pillars player declares

The decision by the Nigeria Professional Football League management board to award the 2018 NPFL tittle to Lobi Stars has been challenged by Kano Pillars defensive midfielder Ikenna Hillary Paul.

Sixteen clubs from the 20 NPFL teams voted for the league to end the league, four voted for it to continue.

“The decision to award Lobi Stars the title wasn’t well thought of. It brings to fore the days of boardroom points which doesn’t speak well of football in this country,” he told Footballlive.ng.

“A Super 4 or 6 should have been the yard stick for measuring the true champions of the league season. The decision is unethical.”

The 2018 NPFL season went on break after Matchday 24 and has not resumed since then following the leadership crisis that engulfed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Normalcy has since been restored to the NFF and at a meeting of the League Management Company (LMC) and NFF Football Committee on Thursday, August 30, a decision was made to end the 2018 NPFL season and crown leaders Lobi Stars as champions.

Also, there will be no relegated teams this season while two clubs will be promoted from the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Subsequently, 24 teams will compete in the NPFL next season in a two group-format of 12 clubs each while six clubs will be relegated. The 2018/19 season is billed to kick off in November..

These decisions were made to meet up with CAF’s deadline of October 15 for Nigeria to submit names of their representatives for CAF Competitions for next season.

The NFF had used their contacts at CAF to get a five-day extension for Nigeria hence Lobi Stars will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League while winners of the Aiteo Cup will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Aiteo Cup will kickoff on Wednesday, September 5 with the rookies stage and the round of 16 will be in group format.