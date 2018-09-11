Breaking News
Translate

NPA raises alarm over non-rail linkage at Lekki port

On 8:03 pmIn Maritime Report, News by adekunleComments

By Godwin Oritse

The NPA has warned   against the dangers of non-linkage of the ongoing Lekki deep seaport to the rail line.

Workers at the construction site of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line during an inspection tour of the project by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, in Papalanto, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

Usman said that if the port project was    not linked to the rail, the Apapa port situation will repeat itself in that part of Lagos.

“If it will take ten years to build the ports, it will take five years to build the rail.

“We have written to the Nigerian Railway Corporation on linking the Lekki deep seaport to the rail system.

“We have reiterated the need for the Dangote refinery to have pipeline evacuation of liquid cargoes so that we do not have all those trucks trying to take products out of the refinery.

“There is also a Lekki bye-pass that is being proposed in addition to the road the Lagos Government is constructing linking Lekki to Sagamu.

“One, Lekki must have pipeline for liquid bulk; two, it must have rail connection and it must have additional space for road transportation.”

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.