NPA raises alarm over non-rail linkage at Lekki port

By Godwin Oritse

The NPA has warned against the dangers of non-linkage of the ongoing Lekki deep seaport to the rail line.

Usman said that if the port project was not linked to the rail, the Apapa port situation will repeat itself in that part of Lagos.

“If it will take ten years to build the ports, it will take five years to build the rail.

“We have written to the Nigerian Railway Corporation on linking the Lekki deep seaport to the rail system.

“We have reiterated the need for the Dangote refinery to have pipeline evacuation of liquid cargoes so that we do not have all those trucks trying to take products out of the refinery.

“There is also a Lekki bye-pass that is being proposed in addition to the road the Lagos Government is constructing linking Lekki to Sagamu.

“One, Lekki must have pipeline for liquid bulk; two, it must have rail connection and it must have additional space for road transportation.”