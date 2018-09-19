Nothing’ll stop Okowa’s re-election in 2019, says campaign team

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—Director General of Team Hillary for Okowa 2019, Mr. Dan Ossai, has asserted that the return of the Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa to the Government House in 2019 for a second tenure is imminent considering the chain of defections to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He made this assertion in a chat over the weekend.

Engr. Ossai, who also doubles as the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa on Project Monitoring, said: “that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is coming back to the Government House in Asaba for a second tenure is a foregone issue.

“I see nothing stopping him from completing eight years in office as governor of Delta State. All those jumping about making funny proclamations are not God.

“So, the hullabaloo that he will not win reelection is uncalled for and an empty pronouncement by enemies of progress. My principal has performed creditably especially in the area of infrastructural development which is noticeable in all districts of the state.

“Governor Okowa is a man whose achievements are legendary and I can beat my chest to say that his second four year tenure is a project that all patriotic Deltans will participate in.”

Going further, he stressed that the gale of defections of notable political figures from rival political parties to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State is a sign of good tidings for Governor Okowa in 2019.

“So, I advice those who are still sitting on the fence to hurry up and join Governor Okowa’s moving train back to the Delta State Government House come 2019.”